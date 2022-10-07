WATCH: Check out these amazing murals painted in Thurles town

The final Thurles Walls mural was completed recently in Thurles town centre.

The goldfinch, painted by Juliette Viodé, is located on Old Baker Street.

Over the past couple of months, Tipperarylive has been following the process of installing the murals.

MJ from Street Art Ink and artists, Danleo and Juliette Viodé were kind enough to show us some of the process. Check out our video below.

Another mural at the back of Old Baker Street was designed and painted by ADWArt and James Kirwan this summer.

On Liberty Square, Danleo has painted a peregrine falcon.

Tipperary County Council commissioned the murals to bring 'colour and vibrancy' to Thurles.

Since the beginning of the project, Tipperary County Council has also installed new benches and planters on Old Baker's Street.

Founder and Director of Street Art Ink, Edel Tobin, says they work with over 50 international street artists.

The project started in Waterford, and they work on community-led projects.

If you want to know more about Thurles Walls and Street Art Ink, we wrote a feature linked above.