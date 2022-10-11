Tipperary marks Mental Health Week



Tipperary Mental Health week started on Monday and and will continue until Friday. On Friday, October 7, Tipperary Mental Health Week committee came together in TÚS Thurles campus to officially launch the week. This was an all-county event to launch and promote a range of all county actions that were happening in the county during Mental Health Week.



The theme for the week was ‘Make mental health & wellbeing for all a global priority’.



The committee is made up of community and statutory agencies, who recognise and value the importance of people minding their mental health. In addition, both the North and South Tipperary Mental Health Week groups will have specific actions taking place in their respective regions.



Vice Cathaoirleach Noel Coonan launched the day officially and spoke about how important it was high light the services and supports that are available in the county for mental Health and Wellbeing.

Niamh Murphy, Interim Head Student Council TÚS Midwest, spoke on the day about services available with the college and how students can access the services. Dr Michael Ryan gave a very enjoyable and informative talk on ‘Positive mental Health through Resilience and self-care’ to the attendees at the launch and stated that, “Self-care is as essential as having breakfast”.



Michelle Putti, Service Manager Jigsaw, spoke about the service they provide and how people can get in contact with the service and stated that every young person must have the support that’s right for them, whatever they are going through. Art Work by students in the ETB were on display throughout the hallway in TUS to demonstrate how Art work has helped some of the students with their mental health. Eoin Costello, Community Education Facilitator for the ETB, discussed the importance of the Art work and positive effect it had on the group and their mental Health. There were numerous information leaflets and resources on Mental Health and wellbeing available at the launch.



One of the main events was a talk in two locations on Mental Health by John Lonergan, who was Governor of Mountjoy Prison for over 22 years. The first talk took place on World Mental Day Monday, October 10, at 7pm in the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh, and the second talk took is taking place in the Talbot Hotel Clonmel on Thursday, October 13, at 10.30am, both events were free and open to the public.



For more information on the week and to see what resources are available please follow the following pages on social media: Twitter: @Tipperarymhw; Instagram: Tipperarymentalhealthweek; Facebook: Tipperary Mental Healthweek.