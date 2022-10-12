Borrisoleigh students get front row seats to Sister Act at the Bord Gáis Theatre

Borrisoleigh students get front row seats to Sister Act at Bord Gáis Theatre
By Tankia Donoghue, St Joseph's College, Borrisoleigh
TY students at St Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh, recently enjoyed a trip to Bord Gáis Theatre in Dublin to see the musical Sister Act and were delighted to discover that we had front-row seats.
The musical itself was funny, enjoyable, and memorable. My favourite part was during Eddie’s performance when he tore back his clothes to reveal a disco outfit. While the audience was in shock, they tried not to scream with laughter. Sandra Marvin gave an excellent performance as Deloris, which was realistic as we witnessed her emotions, thoughts, and decisions.
It was an excellent production, from the hilarious script and the superb acting to the choreography. I’d rate this entire experience a 10/10 with an extra +1 for the journey home, which was filled with laughter as we tried to convince our teacher to sing on the microphone.
A big thanks to Ms Brennan, Ms Rowe, Ms Kirwan and Ms O’Neill for organizing this trip.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.