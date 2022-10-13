Search

13 Oct 2022

Fifteenth Thurles Halloween Festival has been launched

The 15th annual Thurles Halloween Arts Festival was officially launched this week with the organisers promising a spectacular event this year despite a large reduction in funding due to a lack of fundraising opportunities.


The seven day festival will take place from Tuesday 25th October to Monday 31st October in various venues around the Cathedral Town.


This festival has proven to be a hugely popular event down through the years and organisers are hoping that people from all over Tipperary will once again come and enjoy everything that will be on offer.


Events taking place this year will include live music, storytelling, fire shows, dance, film, family shows, street theatre, childrens workshops, comedy, food and craft fair, talks, poetry readings and the usual spectacular Fireworks display on Halloween night at Thurles Rugby club grounds.


“We are really thrilled that we are once again hosting this festival and extremely proud that we have managed to secure so many events that we hope will bring visitors to Thurles from all over Ireland,” said Chairman of the organising committee Cllr Jim Ryan.


“ Our committee have put in a massive effort this year despite cutbacks in funding to produce a great programme of events that has something for everyone.


“All members of the committee have been very busy over the last number of weeks in putting everything together and are grateful to Thurles Rugby Club for once again allowing the Fireworks display to take place on their grounds which is an ideal venue for this type of event due to its size and location.


For more details follow the Facebook page or the website at www.thurleshalloween festival.com or contact PRO Ellen Dunican on 087 4103240

