Preview: The 'Church will need a lot to go right for them

It’s the classic case of David versus Goliath.



Clonmel Commercials, going for their 20th county senior football title, against Upperchurch Drombane going for their first.

Clonmel Commercials are raging hot favourites to make it a sixth title in ten years; Upperchurch Drombane rank outsiders but hoping to make an historical breakthrough.



Whatever way you couch this final, it is an intriguing one. On the one hand you have the experience of the side which has been there, done that; on the other hand you have the exuberance of breaking fresh ground and the side mad for action and anxious to write their name in the history books.



As a reference point we have the clash of the two sides in the round robin section of the FBD Insurance championship played in Golden a few months back. On that occasion Upperchurch Drombane gave as good as they got, but Commercials’ slick play and their ability to break at speed, did the trick. When scores were needed the Clonmel lads were able to fashion them and they never really looked like losing the game.



It will be a bit different on Sunday. County finals have a different texture; a different edge; a more nervous feel. Mistakes will be punished and while both sides know that they have earned the right to be in FBD Semple Stadium on county final day, they will also know that the opposition will bury them if they get a chance.



Sometimes attractive football is not an option in the final. Sometimes it requires more rolling of the sleeves than polished play. And, sometimes, but not usually, you get it all your own way. The feeling would be that Sunday will not be a day for Commercials to get it their own way - Upperchurch Drombane’s doggedness and resoluteness will see to that.



Commercials are the aristocrats of Tipperary football and they will be going all out to bring their final tally to within one of Fethard who sit on 21 titles right now. But, in their way lies the stubborn, resilient, hard-working and skillful Upperchurch Drombane side which has bounded to the final, perhaps surprising even themselves. They have taken on each challenge, relished the battles, and they have steadily improved to arrive at this ultimate stage with their tails in the air. But, they need a lot to go right for them if they are to raise the silverware aloft and they need a lot to go wrong for their opponents.



Can they do it? Of course they can. But they must believe. And, they must not lose heart if the game begins to slip from them. Commercials have the ability to destabilise most sides when they hit peak form in those purple patches - they attack in swarms and fillet defences with their power and pace. So, offering a stern and staunch affront to that scenario is the only way to stifle them. Go after them first, rather than having to chase them down -easier said than done.



Victory might be a bridge too far for Upperchurch Drombane in this football final, but they have won a lot of admirers en-route to the big day. They have gained so much in terms of experience and knowhow that even if they don’t win out, they will have won plenty. What a platform they have built for themselves already and what an opportunity they have created.



For the next few days they must live by the Carpe Diem mantra - seize the day. Because, there are no guarantees that there will be similar days in the years ahead - sport doesn’t do guarantees.