Cashel rise to the top against Nenagh in quality Tipperary AIL derby

AIL DIVISION 2A

NENAGH 20 CASHEL 36

When it comes to local derbies there are no rivalries as keen as that between Nenagh and Cashel.

The words bragging rights are never used as the respect between the two clubs is too great for that and when one considers the extraordinary performance and quality rugby played by these two teams on Friday night last, at Nenagh Ormond Ground, one understands why that respect exists.



It was round three of the All Ireland League and the bar had been set by Nenagh who were unbeaten in all competitions until Friday night. The game was played in dry cold conditions in front of a huge crowd which certainly got their moneys worth. The quality passion and intensity displayed by both teams ensures that rugby is alive and well in Tipperary.



Cashel started well probing the Nenagh defence but were penalised for going in at the side in a ruck. Nenagh then took over and for twenty minutes launched one of the most intense attacking onslaughts seen for a long time.

The Cashel defence was heroic and must take huge credit for holding out for so long when their backs were to the wall. Nenaghs continuity and ball retention kept them on the front foot. The Cashel defensive wall was broken on ten minutes when an attempted clearance was blocked down on their twenty two. The ball hopped into the hands of the Nenagh attacker and he was in under the posts for a seven pointer.



It took Cashel 20 minutes to visit the Nenagh half. They won a scrum penalty on the twenty two and Ryan O’Sullivan made no mistake with the kick.



The Cashel pack was now beginning to get on top and put a number of phases together.



On 28 minutes they edged towards the Nenagh line and Richard Moran was on hand to dive over for a try. Back came Nenagh with a 50/22 to bring play to the Cashel five metre line. Once again Cashel had to defend but gave away a penalty which Nenagh converted to go two points ahead. After a hectic 40 minutes of top class rugby the half time whistle blew with Nenagh leading by 10 points to 8. The crowd was buzzing as they anticipated the second half.



Whatever was said by the Cashel coaches at half time certainly worked. They could not have been critical as the defensive performance was outstanding. They were awarded a penalty two minutes into the second half. They went to the corner but did not score. A second and third penalty went the same way.

It was third time lucky for Cashel as the lineout maul worked its way to the line. Brendan Ryan charged over for a try in the corner. Ryan O’Sullivan converted with an excellent and Cashel had their noses in front. Eight minutes later Ryan O'Sullivan pinned Nenagh back with a great clearance. On fifty seven minutes the Cashel maul went to work again.



This time James Ryan was the executioner as he forced his way over for anothe try. Once again Ryan O’Sullivan added the two points to push Cashel 22 points to 10 ahead. From the kickoff Nenagh narrowed the gap with a penalty. Cashel were back immedialty with another lineout maul and Brendan Ryan went in for his second try. With seven minutes remaining Cashel pushed Nenagh off their own ball in a scrum winning a penalty.

Once again the maul was utilised and Cormac O’Donnell crashed over for a try. It was a very popular score by a man who has worked his way back from injury to play a crucial role in the Cashel front row. Once again Ryan O’Sullivan added the points.

Nenagh did not give up and worked extremely hard to score a final converted try. Final score Nenagh 20 Cashel 36.



One cannot over emphasise the quality of the rugby played and the effort it takes for amateur players. For Cashel this was a supreme effort. The front row of Cormac O’Donnell, Niall Fitzgerald and Brendan Ryan were awesome. The young second rowers, Brian O’Connor and Fearghaill O’Donoghue are forming an excellent partnership and worked hard all night. There are many higher division sides who would love to have the Cashel back row of Richard Moran, James Ryan and Mikey Wilson. They were outstandoing. Ciaran Ryan, Brendan Crosse and young Dylan Foley came on to support the Cashel effort.



The Cashel scrum was extremely solid and they also won the lineout battle. With Josh Pickering out injured the ageless Michael Hickey stepped up at scrum half and what a game he had. Josh O'Dwyer at ten put in an excellent shift.



The remaining backs, captain, Conor Cashman, Ben Murray, Richard Kingston Ryan O'Sullivan, Freddie Bergada and Paudie Leamy defended like demons. Ryan O'Sullivan has found his true position on the wing. He has pace, carried well and had a great night with the boot kicking a penalty and four conversions.



Nenagh cannot be forgotten in this fixture. They contributed to a very exciting game, played some excellet rugby and will be very much in contention at the business end of the season.



The All Ireland League takes a rest next weekend and resumes on October 29 when Cashel host Barnhall at Spafield



Cashel team: (1-20) C O'Donnell, N Fitzgerald, B Ryan, B O'Connor F O'Donoghue, R Moran, J Ryan, M Wilson, M Hickey, J O'Dwyer R O'Sullivan, C Cashman (C), B Murray, R Kingston, F Bergada, D Foley, J Evans, B Crosse, C Ryan, P Leamy.