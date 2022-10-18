PICTURE: Ursuline Thurles student teaches line dancing for Kenya fundraiser

Ursuline Sixth Year student Michelle Dwan teaching Second Years how to Line Dance during Mission Day which raised €5000 for Ursuline sister schools in Kenya
Ursuline Sixth Year student Michelle Dwan teaching Second Years how to Line Dance during Mission Day which raised €5000 for Ursuline sister schools in Kenya
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.