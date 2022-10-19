County Music Fans - Head for Golden gig this Sunday afternoon

The craic should be might in Golden Kilfeacle GAA Complex main hall in Golden this coming Sunday, October 23
Country Music in Golden this Sunday
All roads lead to Golden Kilfeacle GAA Complex main hall in Golden this coming Sunday, October 23
Fabulous country music to dance the afternoon away to or indeed to sit and listen to. Doors open at 1pm with dancing to DJ Mossie.
Main show starts at 2.30 until 6.30pm. Bar facilities available. Tickets just €25 will be available on the door on the day.
Join us in Golden for this spectacular event.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.