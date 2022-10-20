Search

20 Oct 2022

Clonmel Og under 14s come out tops in novel Tipperary 10-a-side football competition

The Clonmel Og under 14 footballers and mentors who tasted county success under lights in Dr Morris Park, Thurles last Wednesday night

Reporter:

Noel Walsh

20 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Clonmel Og under 14 footballers tasted county success in Dr Morris Park Thurles last Wednesday night under lights when they came out on top in this 10-a-side Munster GAA run event. 


An excellent event and idea where all the games were played off on the night over a shortened pitch and time format.

The Og played Ardfinnan, Cahir and Ballypooren and after wins in each game played Rockwell Rovers in the Final.

In a ding dong game that swung both ways Clonmel Og came out on top by four points in the end.

Clonmel Og captain Jamie Brunnock accepts the winning team trophy after their win in the under 14 football 10-a-side competition at Dr Morris Park on Wednesday night.

Captain Jamie Brunnock accepted the plaque on the night from Tipperary Coaching & Games representative Tom Fitzgerald.


The reward for the group is they now advance to the Munster finals with teams from all over province to be played in Mallow on Saturday, November 5.

Best of luck to all involved and thank you to our coaches and parents for the positive support on the night.

C'mon 'The Óg'

