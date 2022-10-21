Roscrea town news and notes

Shoebox Appeal

The annual shoebox appeal organised by Team Hope is in full swing now.

This is a project whereby shoeboxes are filled with items and sent to needy children in Africa and Eastern Europe for Christmas. Items required include small toys, writing and colouring material, small items of clothing such as socks, hats, gloves, soap, etc. If you would like to contribute any item towards this project, please contact Heather Evans (0505) 22301 or Vivienne Wallace (0505) 21069. This charity has been in operation for over 20 years and Vivienne and Heather have filled thousands of boxes over the years. More details

www.teamhope.ie



Roscrea Badminton

Training will continue every Monday in the Community Hall in Shinrone from 8pm.

New members, both social and competitive are most welcome to come along. If you just wish to try out the sport, racquets can be provided. For information ring Danny at 087 9482127 or Pauline at 085 7080515 or Bernard at 083 3459496.



St. Vincent de Paul

The Roscrea Conference of the Society of the St Vincent De Paul helpline number is (087) 444 1835. Those who need assistance should contact the above number and all calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.



Bookfest at Roscrea

Monster book sale at Dimmas Books in the Vincent's SVP on Church Street on Saturday next from 11am to 1pm. Many great bargains for a wide array of titles. Why not fill one of Dimmas bookbags for only €15? Or spend €20 and get €5 worth of books free, or spend €40 and get €10 worth of books for free.



Country Market

Roscrea Country Market opens on Fridays from 10am to 12.30pm in the Muintir Na Tire Hall, Roscrea with a supply of cakes, tarts, scones, pavlovas, jams, eggs, brown bread and crafts.

Colaiste Phobail news

Open Night

With huge excitement we welcome potential students and their parents back onto the corridors of the Coláiste for Open Night on Thursday October 27.

Please come and share in the fantastic facilities we have and experience what our community school has to offer. Open Night will take place between 6:30pm and 8:30pm and all are very welcome to attend.



Junior Hurling Win

On Wednesday October 5th the Junior hurling team travelled to St Patrick's GAA field in Limerick to take on Davis College from Mallow in Round one of the Munster Junior Championship.

On an extremely difficult day for hurling, our lads produced an excellent and high scoring display on the way to a comfortable win.

Hopefully this will be the first step of a successful journey for this talented group of young hurlers. Round two of the Championship is fixed for Wednesday, October 19.



TY Sustainable Development

TY Sustainable Development classes took part in a litter pick around

their school as part of Climate Action Week. As part of climate action pledges the class discussed ‘Talk about Climate Change and Ditch the Disposables’.

Roscrea Trailblazers

On Thursday night last our group had another well attended walk on The Glinsk Castle loop in The Slieve Blooms. It was great to see some oldfaces joining us on a perfect night for walking.



This Thursday, October 20 we are back in The Slieve Blooms again with a walk on the Glenafelly Loop near Kinnity.

A 7 km moderate, looped walk, and well suited for all levels - Time: 2 Hours. Meeting at the Glenafelly Trailhead carpark at 7pm. Please bring a head/hand torch.



Our next Greenway walk will be the next section of The Barrow Way on

Sunday, November 6, 23k flat walk from McCartneys Lock Bridge toAthy.



If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on (086) 3399193

Roscrea Golf

Saturday 15 & Sunday 16 October: 18 Hole Stableford, kindly sponsored by Murphy’s Bar & Restaurant, Templemore

1st Conor Egan (10) 41 points

2nd Diarmuid Collison (11) 40 points

3rd Shane Carroll (22) 40 points

Seniors Pat Dunne (9) 39 points

Next Weekend - club competition.

Wednesday Open Singles Stableford: October 12

1st Aidan Shanahan (11) 40 points

2nd John O’Donnell (10) 39 points

3rd Pat Dunne (10) 38 points



Winter League

Winter League Competition commencing on Monday November 7 (12 Hole). Entry forms available at the bar. Team of 6, €60.00



Lotto

Next weeks is Jackpot €8,600. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8.00pm. Lotto envelopes are available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.



Ladies Golf

October 11: 18 Hole V Par:

1st Marceline Cody All flat

2nd Maureen Murphy 2up

9Hole Qualifier

1st Noreen Heenan 18 points

2nd Judy Carroll 12 points c/b

Monaincha Final

This competition will take place on Wednesday October 19th. Competing are Des Dooley, Marie Carroll v Domo Moloney, Chris McDonnell. Best wishes



Ringer Competition

The Ringer Competition continues for the month of October



Partee Ladies

Partee Ladies continue to play on Thursday at 2pm.



Fashion Show

The Ladies are organising a Fashion Show to take place at Roscrea Golf Club on Monday November 14. Tickets available at Shaws, Redmonds Photography & Martins Dry Cleaners. Please support this importa