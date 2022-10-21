WELL DONE: Community congratulates this Tipperary school bus driver on an 'outstanding achievement’

File photo
Congratulations to Jim Ryan Shevry on his outstanding achievement as school bus driver of the year in recognition of his excellent service, his courtesy, care and kindness towards all.
Contributed to Upperchurch Drombane notes
