Clerihan school in south Tipperary opens extension and new sensory room

Above: At the official opening of Clerihan school’s extension and sensory garden were, from left, Denise Fleming (principal), Aisling O’Donovan (Tipperary Rose) Clare King (Boston Scientific), Matt McGee (Boston Scientific) and Séighin Ó Díomasaigh (Chairperson, Board of Management)

Clerihan National School celebrated the official opening of the new school extension and sensory garden earlier this month.

Mass was celebrated in the school hall by Fr Peter Brennan and attended by all of the pupils and staff, members of the wider Clerihan community, former board members, county councillors and representatives of the Boston Scientific charity committee.

The children’s choir, led by Tara Tierney, was in great voice as it entertained the attendance.

The Board of Management Chairperson Séighin Ó Díomasaigh thanked all who had supported the school over the years and thanked the staff and children for their patience and understanding during the construction period.

He also expressed his gratitude to the staff of Boston Scientific, whose fundraising made the dream of a sensory garden possible.

Principal Denise Fleming spoke about the development of Clerihan National School from a small two-teacher school to the fine school it has become today, boasting eight mainstream classrooms, two ASD classes, sensory rooms, school hall, kitchen, learning support rooms, library, staff room, offices, breakfast club and after-school services.

Mass was followed by a tour of the school and garden.

As this was the first major event held in the school since 2019, there was great excitement amongst the children and adults as the tour moved through the school.

A visit to the garden was followed by refreshments served in the school hall by the parents association and staff members Lorraine Browne and Sarah Toomey.

To finish the day off nicely, all the children had a pizza party before heading home to prepare for their non uniform day on the following day, Friday.