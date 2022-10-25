CBS Thurles visit TUS to hear about all things gaming, Java and web development
On Friday last, all TYs and fifth-years visited the TUS Thurles campus. The team at TUS were very accommodating, putting on a great day of events.
Game design and development, programming language Java, Web development, Game creation and Virtual reality headsets.
Our students got to sample all of these fantastic workshops, which were very informative and interesting.
The VR headsets stole the show, our students were able to grace the field of Croke Park and hurl using software developed be TUS final-year students.
Hopefully, not be the last time any of them will run out of the tunnel of Croke Park.
Next week we have some more events planned, including competitions and guest speakers.
