26 Oct 2022

Clonmel's Rugby Club's first-ever 'Split the Bucket' fundraiser has a winner

Anthony McCarthy, Clonmel (left) accepts the winner’s cheque for the first-ever Clonmel Rugby Club Split the Bucket draw from Clonmel RFC’s JJ Killian

Jeddy Walsh

26 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

The very first draw in Clonmel Rugby Club’s Split the Bucket fundraiser, held on Sunday last, yielded a split of €553.

The first lucky winner was Tony McCarthy. Our congratulations to Tony.


Entering this draw is a simple matter – place €2 in the envelope provided, write your name and phone number on the envelope and drop the envelope into the bucket.

There are buckets positioned in forty retail outlets in Clonmel at present so there are plenty of opportunities to play.

The number of retail outlets will increase over the coming weeks – and it will also be possible to play online by next week – check our website at www. clonmelrfc.ie and our Facebook page.


There will be a draw every Sunday evening at 6pm - the amount collected will be split, with half the pot going to some lucky winner.


The pot will only get bigger as this draw progresses – make sure that you are in the bucket for the next draw.

Watch out for our next AIL Division 2C game at home to Skerries on Saturday.

