Search

03 Nov 2022

Cashel hope to get back on track against Ballymena after huge disappointment last weekend

Cashel RFC edge an enthralling contest with Nenagh Ormond at a bleak Spafield

File Photo: Cashel v Nenagh at Spafield where Ballymena visit on Saturday for AIL Division 2A clash

Reporter:

Peter Silke

03 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

At 3.30 on Saturday afternoon last at Spafield in Round 4 of the All Ireland League Division 2 A we were ten minutes into the second half of the game between Cashel and Barnhall.


The downpour that took place before half-time had passed, the sun was shining and Cashel had just scored their third converted try to go 21-5 ahead of the visitors - a bonus point win was within their grasp.


Thirty minutes later the sun was still shining but the Cashel contingent struggled to come to terms with the fact that Barnhall were going home with a one point win which also gave them a four try bonus point and left Cashel shell shocked with the only consolation a losing bonus point.


The first 25 minutes were played in bright breezy conditions and Cashel wasted no time in getting on the score sheet. After three minutes they won a scrum penalty. Going to the corner they won the lineout, the maul was their weapon of attack. Brendan Ryan touched down. Ryan O’Sullivan the converted and Cashel were up and running.


Barnhall came back at them but Ciaran Ryan robbed them at the breakdown and cleared the danger. The Cashel lineout was functioning well and they had the upper hand in the scrums.


The game never reached to heights of the Nenagh game with a wet ball making handling difficult for both sides and a high number of penalties going both ways.


On 20 minutes Barnhall had an opportunity to narrow the gap with a penalty but missed. However they were working their way into the game and five minutes later attacked down the left wing to score a try.


At this stage the above mentioned downpour slowed matters down and sent supporters scurrying for shelter. There were no scoring opportunities during this time.

Tipperary Rugby: Three tries for Darren Lowry as Kilfeacle win well against Seapoint in Dublin


Two minutes before half time Ryan O’Sullivan put Cashel deep into Barnhall territory with an excellent kick. As play developed Barnhall were awarded a scrum but Cashel pushed them off their own ball, the forwards went through the phases, Michael Hickey pretended to pass but saw a gap and went in under the posts for a try which Ryan O’Sullivan converted.
On the run of play Cashel deserved to lead by 14-5 at half time.


Barnhall started the second half with determination and put severe pressure on the Cashel defence. Cashel lifted the siege but in the process lost a defender to a yellow card for a deliberate knock on. They gained field position and spent five minutes bombarding the Barnhall line. Eventually Brendan Crosse went over for a try. He had just replaced Brian O’Connor who turned in a good shift up to then. Ryan O’Sullivan converted and all was well in the Cashel camp.


However the minute after scoring can be a dangerous time with concentration levels low. From the kick-off the Barnhall full-back gained possession inside his own half and literally waltzed through the Cashel defence to score in the corner. It was a soft but well taken try but disappointing for the Cashel defence which had been so good up to then.


Barnhall began to open up the play and flashed the ball through the backs at every opportunity. Three times in the second half they almost caught Cashel out by throwing to the front of the lineout.


Cashel were now beginning to come under pressure. The overworked pack were working overtime but Barnhall were now the dominant force.


With 20 minutes left they were in for a third try. A number of Cashel mistakes contributed to this.


With time running out Cashel still led by six points - the three conversions by Ryan O’Sullivan. They were holding out but eventually the pressure told and when Barnhall ran the ball from a penalty five metres out they were in for a converted try which put them one point ahead.


Cashel worked hard to get back down the field. They were awarded a penalty just inside the Barnhall half. They decided to kick for goal. It was a tall order in the tricky wind and did not result in a score. A kick to the corner may have been a wiser option.


Time ran out and Barnhall celebrated. Cashel were disappointed but Barnhall must be given credit for the way they dug in when the chips were down and turned a 16 point deficit into a one point win.


There were two positives from Cashel's point of view-the lineout functioned well and the scrum was outstanding.

BALLYMENA COME TO CASHEL ON SATURDAY


Cashel have an opportunity to get back on the horse on Saturday next when mighty Ballymena come to Cashel in Round 5. Kick off 2.30pm.


Cashel team (1-20) C O’Donnell, N Fitzgerald, B Ryan, B O’Connor, F O’Donoghue, R Moran, J Ryan, C Ryan, M Hickey, J O’Dwyer, R Kingston, C Cashman (C), B Murray, R O'Sullivan, A Bergada, K Murphy, B Crosse, P Leamy, J Evans, B Flavin.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media