Renovated community hall in Newcastle to be officially opened on Friday November 4

The official opening of the renovated community hall in Newcastle will take place onFriday November 4
The newly extended and renovated community hall in Newcastle will be officially opened on Friday November 4 at 7.30pm.
Muintir na Tire Community Council has invited those interested to attend the ceremony.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.