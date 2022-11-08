Search

08 Nov 2022

Puckaun refugee housing proposal off the table

Labour Deputy Alan Kelly has welcomed the news

Tipperary councillor calls for removal of 'pinch-point' on scenic lake route

Puckaun village will now be hosting Ukrainian refugees

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A proposal to house up to seventy Ukrainian refugess in holiday home accommodation in Puckaun village, has been taken off the table, according to Labour TD, Alan Kelly this lunchtime.


Following extensive consultation with the community and with the owners of the development as arranged by Deputy Kelly , Minister Roderick O’Gorman informed the Portroe TD that the proposal would now not be going ahead.


Deputy Kelly, pictured above,  told tipperarylive.ie: “ Minister Roderick O’Gorman informed me that his department will now not proceed with the housing of refugees from Ukraine in Puckaun. This follows the representations I made over the last few weeks.


“While I know that we all have to play our part in providing humanitarian aid and assistance, this was not the right move. Bringing up to seventy people into a community of 220 would not be correct and would have resulted in major logistical issues, apart from the fact that major work would have to be done to get the accommodation ready.


“I am very happy that this outcome has come about and I acknowledge and thank Minister O’Gorman for his openess and his willingness to listen. The residents meeting scheduled for this week will not now go ahead,” Deputy Kelly said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media