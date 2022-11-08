Traffic disruption expected as Irish Water carry out scheduled works in the Two-Mile-Borris area
Irish Water has announced scheduled works for the Two Mile Borris area tomorrow, November 9.
From 10am to 2pm, Irish Water will carry out new connection works, which may cause supply disruptions to the following areas:
A traffic management plan will be in place.
