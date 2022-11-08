Landscape and biodiversity plan for Tipperary Town set to be unveiled

A landscape and biodiversity plan for Tipperary Town is to be unveiled
The launch of the Tipperary Town Landscaping and Biodiversity Plan 2022 to 2027 and the Tipperary Tidy Towns “Pride in Our Community” poster experience will take place on Friday November 18.
This event is brought to you by the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force and Tipperary Tidy Towns and will take place in St Ailbe’s School from 7pm to 9pm on Friday November 18.
Opening the event, wildlife expert, broadcaster, and lecturer Éanna ní Lamhna will give a talk on the importance of nature in urban landscapes.
Ruth Broderick, BSc (Hons), Heritage Garden Conservation, MSc Ethnobotany, will launch her biodiversity plan 2022-2027. The plan will detail the needs of Tipperary Town in relation to the development of green space, landscape, and biodiversity.
Photos from the “Pride in Our Community Poster Experience” will be on display, which will showcase the talent of local photographers and the pride in our town.
