Editorial: Thurles leads in housing provision

An interesting poll in the weekend papers showed that most people think Sinn Féin in power would not be able to solve the housing crisis in this country at the present time.



The Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent threw up some interesting views and points to the fact that those polled have little confidence in Mary Lou McDonald’s party getting to grips with the crisis.



Of course this begs the question then: who will solve this crisis? The government parties have been criticised roundly for failing to reach targets and a similar poll conducted some time ago ended up with similar results - ie. the public does not have confidence in this government’s ability to solve the housing crisis either.



Perhaps this is what makes the achievements of the Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association so incredible. An Taoiseach Micheal Martin visited the Stanwix Home development this week and was absolutely taken aback by the work of the Lions groups.

Currently, the voluntary housing group looks after a whopping 61 units in Thurles, and the addition of the Stanwix development will bring that to 80 units. The Blue Door service will be located at the centre on the Dublin Road too and all of the wrap around services will be provided also.



Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association is doing magnificent work - largely voluntarily- and they have plans for the development of further units in the coming weeks and years. And, An Taoiseach - a Lion himself - told the executives of the Trust to build away. Clearly, impressed by what he had been told and witnessed, Mr Martin pledged to find the money from somewhere to facilitate the expansion of the facilities and services provided by the group.



Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association clearly has an advantage over others by having key personnel in place to oversee their wonderful work. Perhaps this is a template which can be copied throughout the country - a community-led organisation serving the needs of the people - who better than them to put a dent in the housing crisis?