Search

10 Nov 2022

Aliens landed in Tipperary and scooped top prize in New Inn Spookfest 2022

Aliens landed in Tipperary and scooped top prize in New Inn Spookfest 2022

The overall winner this year for Spookfest 2022 in New Inn was a fantastic masterpiece “Aliens have landed" from Martin and Sinead Boland with loads of help from their sons Shay and Luke.

Reporter:

Sandra English

09 Nov 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

SPOOKFEST 2022- RESULTS


On behalf of the New Inn Festival Committee, thanks to everyone involved in organising New Inn Spookfest 2022 including all committees (i.e., NICC, Fr Mathew players and Rockwell Rovers GAA Club) and all involved in preparing scarecrows and judges etc.

Special mention to Sean and Ailish Moroney for the fabulous bales that they decorated for the field in the heart of the village (they took 3/4 weeks to put together).


Thanks to everyone who took part and helped in any way, your efforts are really appreciated.


Also, a big big thank you to Anita O’Dwyer who keeps the show on the road each year, driving on the Spookfest! Well done all!

Shock and sadness in Tipperary at sudden passing of 'a man of many parts, a great parish man'


Results as follows:


Children section: Peppa Pig by Roisin Dempsey.


Topical: Robin Hood stealing power from ESB pole by Barry and Aine Maher.

Humorous: New Inn Fire and Rescue by the McConnon family.


Scariest: Hell’s bounty hunter by Damian O’Dwyer and family.

Artistic category is Kracken from Knockgraffon by Catherine and Theo Phillips.


Clubs: New Inn Women’s group


And the overall winner this year for 2022 is a fantastic masterpiece from Martin and Sinead Boland with loads of help from their sons Shay and Luke. It was definitely a very popular display in the village over the two weeks and especially with the children.

So “Aliens have landed” got the top vote from our judges this year and it was well deserved, “Bravo” for the Boland family, New Inn. Well done! Anita will be in contact with all winners.


The prizes were sponsored by Little Treasurers Crèche. Congrats to all.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media