11 Nov 2022

Carrick-on-Suir based solicitor is the Law Society's new president

The Law Society's new president Maura Derivan

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick-on-Suir based solicitor Maura Derivan has become the sixth women to serve as the Law Society's president. 

The Law Society has today (Friday, November 11) announced the appointment of Ms Derivan, as its president for the year 2022/2023. 

Ms Derivan is a managing partner in the firm Derivan Sexton & Company based at New Street, Carrick-on-Suir.

She becomes the 152nd President of the Law Society. This is the second time in the society's history that the serving and incoming president are both women.

Ms Derivan will serve a one-year term as president of the 23,000-strong Irish solicitors’ profession until November 2023.

“I am honoured to serve as President of the Law Society and to lead the Irish solicitors’ profession for the next 12 months," said Ms Derivan. 

"As only the sixth woman to hold the Office of the President of the Law Society, I recognise the importance of diversity, inclusion and representation. I am committed to serving the profession for my term as president,” she added. 

