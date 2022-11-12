Search

Tipperary social housing income threshold for review says Taoiseach

Social housing thresholds was a hot topic at last months meeting of Tipperary County Council

Shannon Sweeney

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated that Tipperary may see a change in some social housing policies.

At a press conference outside the Thurles Primary Care Centre,  the Tipperarylive asked the Taoiseach if the government is looking at Tipperary’s social housing income threshold.

The Taoiseach said the Minister for Housing is reviewing the thresholds nationally, and he expected an answer ‘shortly.’

“I met with councillors this morning, and this is a matter under constant review in terms of increasing the income threshold for social housing.

“The Minister is examining with a view to having an outcome shortly, said the Taoiseach.

The Tipperarylive also asked about any review of the Rent Pressure Zones in Tipperary. Currently, Tipperary have no Rent Pressure Zones, and that review of RPZ is not due until 2024.

The Taoiseach said that because of local issues, the social housing policy may not be going as far as he would like.
He said that, too, needed to be reviewed.

“As Jackie (Cahill) was telling me earlier, there are a lot of issues around affordable housing here, and that relates to that as well.

“Pertaining to Tipperary, we are not getting the same traction on affordable housing as we possibly can, so we have to review that.

“So you know there are local circumstances that impact locally, and we have to attune our response to meet,” said the Taoiseach.

The issue of social housing income thresholds was discussed at October's meeting of the Tipperary County Council. Councillors and officials voiced their disappointment at the housing Minister's decision not to increase Tipprary's limit of €25,000.

News

