The Lonesome West tour will kick-off in Mullinahone

John Peter Morris is a cast member in The Lonesome West
The Fionn MacCumhaill Players are staging The Lonesome West by Martin McDonagh.
Beginning November 17 in Mullinahone Hall, November 18 in Kilcash Hall, November 26 in the White Memorial Theatre and November 27 in Thomastown Community Hall .
All shows start at 8pm and tickets will be available at the door in all venues.
However, if you wish to book to secure tickets contact 0831355762 and 0872948231.
