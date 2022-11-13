Sections of M8 motorway in Tipperary to close temporarily over next week due to road works

Sections of the M8 motorway in county Tipperary will be temporarily closed for various periods next week to facilitate road resurfacing and marking works.

Tipperary County Council has issued an order under the Roads Action to temporarily close the the following sections of the M8:

Closure 1:

M8 Motorway mainline from Junction 6 (Horse and Jockey/Thurles) Northbound to Junction 4 (Urlingford/Johnstown/Kilkenny) Northbound from 7am to 7pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 15 and 16.



Closure 2:

M8 Motorway mainline from Junction 7 (Cashel/Dundrum) Northbound to Junction 6 (Horse and Jockey/Thurles) Northbound from 7am to 7pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, November 16, 17 and 18 and Monday, November 21.

Closure 3:

M8 Motorway at Junction 8 (Cashel/Clonmel) off-Slip and on-slip. (M8 mainline traffic not effected) from 8pm on Monday, November 14 to 6am on Tuesday, November 15.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:

Closure 1: Exit the M8 Motorway at Junction 6 (Horse and Jockey/Thurles), turn left in the Horse and Jockey on the R639, follow through Littleton, Ballyshane and Urlingford, turn left onto the R693 after Urlingford and re-join the M8 Motorway at Junction 4.

Closure 2: Exit the M8 Motorway at Junction 7 onto the R639, follow the R639 through the Horse and Jockey, turn left in the Horse and Jockey on the N62 and re-join the M8 Motorway in Junction 6 (Horse and Jockey/Thurles).

Closure 3: Exit the M8 Motorway at Junction 9 onto the R639 towards Cashel Town, onto lower Green Street and Upper Green Street to Junction 8.