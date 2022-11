A salute to the crooners in Clonmel

The spectacular audio-visual show, A Salute to the Crooners, comes to the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel on Thursday, November 17.

This spellbinding show pays tribute to the great crooner songbook of Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, Matt Monro, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Engelbert Humperdinck, Perry Como and Dean Martin. What makes this exceptional production so unique is you get to witness the crooner classics come to life with the fabulous portrayal of images of all the artists on a large circular screen.

DAVE LAWLOR

The outstanding world-class performer Dave Lawlor, star of the highly acclaimed Reeling in the Showband Years show, was chosen by Linden Productions to front this visually stunning show.

Only an entertainer of Lawlor’s exceptional calibre could pay homage – accurately, respectfully, and with the appropriate humility – to so many musical icons in one show.

Acknowledged by his contemporaries as one of Ireland’s best singers, Dave’s vibrant stage presence will bring the audience through the great crooner songbook and some of the best known hits of the 20th century.

Those songs include Born Free, New York, New York, Portrait of my Love, The Wonder of You, Sway, Please Release Me, Moon River, That’s Amore, My Way, Smile, Quando Quando and many more revered million selling hits.

ROMANCE

With a penchant for sentiment, romance and charm, Dave will enthral in this visually stunning audio-visual show and take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, superbly enhanced by the rare images of the stars.

This unique show has all the making of a truly memorable night.



Tickets €25 Talbot Hotel Clonmel and online on https://eventlist.store/

lindenproductions/

lindenproductionslt