Tipperary Rugby: Very encouraging AIL win for Clonmel away to Ballina

All Ireland League Division 2C



BALLINA 15 CLONMEL 29



It’s never easy to win away from home, and to travel nearly 300 km to county Mayo, face the home crowd, and not just win but dominate a match is a great accomplishment.



That’s what this young, ambitious and fully committed Clonmel team did to come away from Ballina with this AIL Division 2C victory on Saturday last.



In a game where both sets of backs showed attacking edge and commitment in defence it was the Clonmel forwards that made the difference, coupled with astute game management by half-backs Alex Sheehan and Dylan Cadogan.

On a dry and windy day Ballina kicked off but Clonmel took early control, with conversion of an early penalty by Dylan Cadogan for a high tackle.



More Clonmel pressure came from an excellent try by Rob Wynn, with dynamic interplay between forwards and backs.

Another Clonmel penalty and more pressure play saw Jason Manua score the first try in the corner on the half hour mark, followed by another penalty for a score of 14-0 to Clonmel.



Ballina then mounted their first threatening attack, which was thwarted by a Brian O’Dea steal in the lineout, while the visiting wingers maintained pressure on the home backline. The relentless Clonmel pressure resulted in a penalty and yellow card for a fourth high tackle by the home side on the dynamic Diarmuid Devaney. Clonmel seized the moment and kicked to the corner; Tony Cantwell won the lineout, Diarmuid Devaney again carried with purpose and offloaded to Jason Monua who scored beside the posts. The try was converted for a half-time score of 21-0 to Clonmel.



The visitors began the second half in the same vein – a penalty for Alex Sheehan, who was taken out in the air, was followed by two clinical lineout takes by Brian O’Dea. This set up Clonmel’s dominant maul and the inevitable penalty was converted.

The home team then began to exert dominance. A very dangerous kick through was nullified by brave covering by Alex Sheehan, however an accurate cross-field kick found home winger Liam Golden in space to score Ballina’s first try, which was not converted.



The westerners continued to spread the ball with their talented backs, and got their reward with two unanswered but unconverted tries by winger Golden to close the gap to 24-15 for Clonmel.

With just a nine points lead the visitors then regained momentum through the forwards. Tony Cantwell carried well and more pressure from combined forwards and backs saw Clonmel cross the line but the try was ruled out for a forward pass.

However the attacking momentum was maintained by the visitors, until finally Brian O’Dea scored the deserved try in the corner.



The Tipperary team continued to press hard for the fourth and bonus point try, but an atypical lineout malfunction thwarted the effort to leave a final score of 29-15 to Clonmel.

VERY ENCOURAGING

It is early in the season, and there are many more tough games to come, but this is a very encouraging win.

The forward unit led the way; Tony Cantwell showed great leadership, Rob Wynn was industrious and efficient in tight AND loose while Niall Campion, Diarmuid Devaney and particularly Brian O’Dea had great displays.



Half backs Sheehan and Cadogan steered the ship intelligently and defended ferociously. Both Darren and Dean Slattery excelled while Matty O’Toole, Sean Sweetman and Aidan Hickey all played their part when introduced.

However, this victory came at a cost and we wish speedy recovery to the injured players.

TABLE TOPPERS INSTONIANS COME TO CLONMEL

Our next game is on November 26, when we welcome unbeaten Instonians from Belfast, who are clear leaders in the division, for what will be a titanic battle (away from Belfast) and real test of this developing Clonmel squad.

Join us at Ard Gaoithe, where all support is welcome.