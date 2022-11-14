A fundraising night of dancing to be held to raise funds for the Ballyporeen community

A fundraising céilí will be held in Ballyporeen on Friday night
The Shandrum Céilí Band are coming to Ballyporeen this Friday night for a fundraising céilí and social dancing night of entertainment.
It takes place on Friday November 18 from 9pm to midnight at the Ballyporeen Community Hall. All funds raised go to Ballyporeen Development Fund.
