ALERT: Irish Water is reporting an issue in Bansha village

Irish Water is reporting an issue in Bansha village
Irish Water is reporting a power outage in Bansha village.
Customers in Bansha, Ardane and the surrounding areas may experience supply disruption.
Works to resolve the issue are scheduled from 9:30am until 5pm on November 23.
