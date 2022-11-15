November lecture by Clonmel Historical and Archaeological Society at Main Guard

The November lecture of the Clonmel Historical and Archaeological Society will take place at the Main Guard in Clonmel
The Clonmel Historical & Archaeological Society November lecture will take place on Monday November 21 at the Main Guard in Clonmel .
The lecture, by Sean Hogan, is entitled - The Role of Tipperary TDs in building the New State - with particular reference to Séamus Burke, Tipperary TD 1918 - 1938 and Minister for Local Government and Public Health 1923 - 1927.
Admission: Members €5.00 / Non-members €7.00 and the lecture starts at 8.15.
