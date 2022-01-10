Search

11 Jan 2022

Body’s defences against common cold could help ward off Covid-19, study finds

Body’s defences against common cold could help ward off Covid-19, study finds

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Some of the body’s defences generated after an infection of the common cold could help to ward off the virus that causes Covid-19, researchers have said.

A small study found that people with high levels of T cells – generated after infection with other coronaviruses such as the common cold – were less likely to catch Covid-19.

But the authors stressed that vaccination was the best way a person could protect themselves against Covid-19.

The new study, conducted by experts at Imperial College London, set out to investigate why some people don’t get Covid-19, despite being in contact with the virus.

Dr Rhia Kundu, first author of the study, from Imperial’s National Heart & Lung Institute, said: “Being exposed to the Sars-CoV-2 virus doesn’t always result in infection, and we’ve been keen to understand why.

“We found that high levels of pre-existing T cells, created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses like the common cold, can protect against Covid-19 infection.

“While this is an important discovery, it is only one form of protection, and I would stress that no one should rely on this alone. Instead, the best way to protect yourself against Covid-19 is to be fully vaccinated, including getting your booster dose.”

Previous work had suggested that T cells induced by other coronaviruses could recognise Sars-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19.

The new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, examined how the presence of these T cells at the time of exposure influences whether someone becomes infected.

Experts studied a group of people in September 2020 when fewer people in the UK had been infected and the vaccination campaign had not yet started.

Researchers studied 52 people who lived with someone with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The participants did PCR tests at the onset of the study, and four and seven days later, to see if they developed an infection themselves.

Blood samples were taken in the first six days of exposure to enable the researchers to analyse the levels of pre-existing T cells induced by previous common cold coronavirus infections.

The researchers found that there were significantly higher levels of these “cross-reactive” T cells in the 26 people who did not become infected, compared with the 26 people who did become infected.

The authors of the study said that these T cells targeted internal proteins within the Sars-CoV-2 virus, rather than the spike protein on the surface of the virus, to protect against infection.

Current Covid-19 vaccines target the spike protein of the virus, not these internal proteins.

This finding could lead to the development of new vaccines that target the internal proteins of the virus – which could potentially provide longer-lasting protection, as T cell responses can persist longer than antibody responses.

Professor Ajit Lalvani, senior author of the study and director of the NIHR Respiratory Infections Health Protection Research Unit at Imperial, said: “Our study provides the clearest evidence to date that T cells induced by common cold coronaviruses play a protective role against Sars-CoV-2 infection.

“These T cells provide protection by attacking proteins within the virus, rather than the spike protein on its surface.

“The spike protein is under intense immune pressure from vaccine-induced antibody, which drives evolution of vaccine-escape mutants. In contrast, the internal proteins targeted by the protective T cells we identified mutate much less.

“Consequently, they are highly conserved between the various Sars-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. New vaccines that include these conserved, internal proteins would therefore induce broadly protective T cell responses that should protect against current and future Sars-CoV-2 variants.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media