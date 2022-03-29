Search

30 Mar 2022

Firefighters battle blaze on roof of building in Belfast city centre

Firefighters battle blaze on roof of building in Belfast city centre

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 6:55 PM

Firefighters are battling a blaze which has broken out on the roof of a building in Belfast city centre.

A number of appliances are at the scene in Victoria Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that Victoria Street, Belfast city centre, is currently closed due to a fire in the area.

“The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance. Please avoid the area.”

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said the the fire was at the Babel rooftop bar at the Bullitt Hotel.

He said: “The news of a fire at the Babel Rooftop Bar of the Bullitt Hotel is devastating news.

“We understand that the emergency services are currently dealing with the blaze.

“Hospitality Ulster will do all we can to support the management and staff as the situation evolves.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media