Search

31 Mar 2022

Man held by Michaela McAreavey detectives still in custody in hospital – lawyer

Man held by Michaela McAreavey detectives still in custody in hospital – lawyer

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 12:25 PM

A former security guard arrested by Mauritius detectives investigating the murder of honeymooner Michaela McAreavey remains in custody in hospital, his lawyer has said.

The lawyer for Dassen Narayen, who worked at the Legends Hotel where the Co Tyrone teacher was killed in 2011, told the PA news agency his client was handcuffed in his hospital bed when he visited him.

Vikash Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned on Tuesday about allegations of theft at the hotel around the time of the murder on the Indian Ocean island. He said his client denied any wrongdoing.

After Mrs McAreavey’s killing in 2011, Narayen was initially charged with conspiracy to murder but that was later reduced to a larceny charge.

The larceny charge was struck out in 2013.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the hotel on January 10 2011.

The teacher, who had got married 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

Two former workers at the luxury resort – Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon – were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

Mr Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned about the same 2011 larceny allegations on Tuesday.

The lawyer said Narayen was taken to hospital during his police detention and was being treated for longstanding health issues in a hospital in the capital Port Louis.

Speaking to PA on Wednesday before visiting his client in hospital, Mr Teeluckdharry said: “He’s still in police custody because yesterday when I visited him (in hospital) he was handcuffed on the bed.”

Mr Teeluckdharry claimed police in Mauritius are attempting to suggest there had been a major development in the murder case.

He described those claims as “nonsense” and said there was “nothing new” in the questions put to Narayen on Tuesday.

He said his client was innocent.

Police in Mauritius have been approached for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media