Police renew appeal over young girl seen walking alone in early hours

Police have renewed their appeal over the whereabouts of a young girl seen walking alone in a Co Down town in the early hours of the morning.

Police said that despite earlier appeals, they have been unable to locate the child.

The girl was seen in the Main Street area of Castlewellan at about 4.55am on Wednesday.

Police attended but did not find her.

She had been seen walking on the footpath in Main Street near the entrance to Castlewellan Forest Park.

PSNI officers viewed CCTV footage of the area and said the girl does not appear to turn into the park but continues into the town.

She was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.

Temporary Chief Inspector, Adam Corner, said: “A number of hours have now passed since this little girl was last seen.

“To date we have received no missing person’s report.

“We need to establish if this little girl is in the safe care of someone or if she remains unaccounted for.

“Even if the little girl has returned home, our primary concern remains on the welfare of the child and I would strongly encourage any family to contact us.

“If anyone who may have seen the girl who was wearing a distinctive lilac coat with a fur trim around the hood, a pink dress, pink leggings and short ankle boots or has information about who she is, or who knows of her current whereabouts, to come forward contact police immediately on 101 or 999 quoting 181 30/03/22.”

Officers released an image of the girl on Wednesday.

A search operation is currently under way in the Co Down town.