Two charged over Carrickfergus reservoir murder

Two men have been charged by police investigating the murder of a victim who was found in a reservoir in Carrickfergus.
The body of Roy Reynolds, 54, was discovered by police on Monday.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 68-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.
They are expected to appear before Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
A 48-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
