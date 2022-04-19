Man to appear in court charged with woman’s murder

A man will appear in court on Wednesday charged with the murder of a woman in Co Antrim.
Alyson Nelson, 64, was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday.
On Monday, detectives from the major investigation team were granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a man on suspicion of murder.
The man, 66, will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
