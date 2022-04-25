Search

25 Apr 2022

Police inquest files on shooting of Maze escapee potentially ‘under-redacted’

Police inquest files on shooting of Maze escapee potentially ‘under-redacted’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Police files disclosed to a coroner investigating the death of a man shot while trying to escape the Maze prison were potentially not redacted fully, a court has heard.

Hugh Gerard Coney was shot in the back by a British soldier as he and other internees tried to escape the Long Kesh facility in 1974.

The republican internee had used a tunnel to escape the prison camp and was running across a field close to the perimeter fence when he was shot.

A fresh inquest into the killing of the 24-year-old from Coalisland, Co Tyrone, is due to be heard next February.

A pre-inquest review on Monday was told that issues around “under-redaction” had caused a hold up in the processing of disclosing files held by the PSNI.

Donal Lunny QC, representing the PSNI and Ministry of Defence, said the issue related to documents deemed non-sensitive.

“There might be a little bit of additional redaction required if there have been, as the coroners’ service suggests, some under-redactions,” he said.

The barrister said it would take four weeks or less to amend the documents “depending on what the extent of the under-redactions is”.

Mr Lunny said he understood some of the issues related to ciphers used for weapon serial numbers and also the names of other escapees.

“That can be slightly more time consuming than simple redaction to make sure they’re all ciphered consistently across the various documents,” he said.

Coroner Anne Louise Toal said she understood it would not be “overly onerous” to address the issues.

The coroner gave the PSNI four weeks to complete the task as she stressed the importance of the next of kin being able to access the redacted documents before the summer recess.

A further preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 6.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media