Police investigating 80 reports of election poster attacks

Dozens of reports of election posters being attacked have been made to police in Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that from March 22 to April 26, it had received 98 reports relating to the Assembly election next month.

A PSNI spokesperson said that there had been 80 reports of election posters being damaged, removed or destroyed across Northern Ireland.

Political parties across Northern Ireland have condemned any attempts to attack or remove candidates’ posters.

Chief Superintendent Muir Clark said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming Northern Ireland Assembly election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality.”

“We are investigating thoroughly the incidents which have been reported to us, including the removal and destruction of election posters, and any identified suspects will be liable to prosecution.”

One penalty notice for disorder and one community resolution notice have been issued so far, police said, with another five files being sent to the Public Prosecution Service.

Chief Superintendent Clarke said: “There are a number of other investigations being followed up.

“Like all incidents and offences, due consideration will be given as to whether or not they are perceived to be motivated by hate.”

“I would strongly discourage people from engaging in this criminal behaviour. I would appeal to anyone who witnesses the theft or damage of election posters to contact police immediately.”

Elsie Trainor, a candidate in the Belfast South constituency, earlier this month spoke out after being attacked by two youths who also tried to snatch her mobile phone.

Police are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

Polls open in the Assembly election on May 5.