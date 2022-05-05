Man arrested in Muckamore hospital probe

A 54-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
He was detained in the Antrim area on Thursday.
The arrest brings the total in the investigation so far to 30.
