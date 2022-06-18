Search

22 Jun 2022

Police renew appeal for information leading to killers of Mark Hall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

Detectives investigating the death of Mark Hall six months ago have reissued an appeal to find those involved in his murder.

The 31-year-old was killed in a gun attack in west Belfast on December 18.

Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team say a reward of up to £20,000 is on offer for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Mark Hall was shot dead in a brutal gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, six months ago today, on Saturday 18 December.

“Just after 4.30pm, two gunmen approached the home and one fired shots through the front window of the house. Mark was critically wounded, and sadly later died.

“Earlier this year, we released CCTV footage. The footage shows Mark’s last movements, as he made his way towards the family home in Rodney Drive.

“It also shows two gunmen arrive at St James’s Crescent in a light-coloured saloon car, with a taxi sign on top. The pair get out of the rear passenger-side door of the car, and head to an alleyway leading to Rodney Drive.

“It’s here, at a house with family members present, in the middle of a busy residential area as the community prepared to celebrate Christmas, that this appalling and barbaric murder was carried out.

“This was a cruel attack, which has left loved ones bereft, and a local community shocked to witness such a violence.

“I am again appealing to anyone with information to please do the right thing and come forward. I am particularly interested in locating the vehicle used by the gunmen.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.

“To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

“There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”

