Man in 30s killed in car crash

A man in his 30s has died following a car crash in Donaghadee on Friday.
The crash happened on the Newtownards Road at around 2pm, the PSNI said.
Officers investigating the collision have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to contact them by calling 101.
Police said the name of the crash victim will not be released following a request by the family.
