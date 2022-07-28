Inquest into teenager’s shooting set to be heard by the end of the year

An inquest for a teenage boy shot dead by soldiers on the day internment was introduced in Northern Ireland is set to be heard by the end of the year.

Desmond Healey, 14, was killed in disputed circumstances during rioting in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast on August 9 1971.

Soldiers from D Company of the Parachute Regiment were involved in the fatal incident.

A short preliminary hearing took place on Thursday.

The court heard that the coroner is hoping to secure archive news footage from the time ahead of the full inquest.

It was also confirmed that a public interest immunity hearing on applications by the state to have certain materials withheld from the inquest will be held on November 3.

The full inquest into the teenager’s death remains on track to be heard in Banbridge courthouse across two weeks in December.

It will be presided over by coroner Maria Dougan.

Rioting flared in nationalist and republican areas across Northern Ireland in August 1971 in response to the introduction of the controversial policy of internment without trial.

Desmond died during a day of bloodshed in the wider west Belfast area as soldiers moved in to arrest and internee suspected IRA members.

The Ballymurphy series of shootings, which saw ten people shot and fatally injured over the course of three days, started on the same day.

Members of the Parachute Regiment were also involved in those shootings.

Soldiers from D Company were also involved in another fatal shooting on August 9. Two hours before Desmond was killed, Francis McGuinness, 17, was shot dead during disturbances on Finaghy Road North.

The next preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 25.