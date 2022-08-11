Body recovered in Dunluce Castle area amid search for missing 75-year-old

Police investigating the whereabouts of a missing 75-year-old man have recovered a body in the Dunluce Castle area of Portrush, Co Antrim.
Ivor Jones was last seen in the Old Mill Grange area of Portstewart on Wednesday.
Police said that they and the family of Mr Jones were concerned for his welfare.
Earlier on Thursday evening, police said there was an “ongoing incident” at Dunluce Castle and advised motorists to seek alternative main routes for their journey.
It was later confirmed that a body was recovered from the area.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death, police said.
