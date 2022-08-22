Search

22 Aug 2022

Trade groups warn thousands of businesses under threat without action

Trade groups warn thousands of businesses under threat without action

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 1:57 PM

A number of trade organisations in Northern Ireland have warned that the future of thousands of businesses in the region are under threat without urgent Government intervention.

The groups have published a joint action plan which includes calls for VAT to be reduced to 17% and an extension of a rates holiday for businesses.

The action plan has been co-designed by Hospitality Ulster, Retail NI, the Northern Ireland Takeaway Association and the chambers of commerce in Belfast, Londonderry, Bangor, Ballycastle, Ballymena, Banbridge, the Causeway area, Lisburn, Newry, Newtownards, Omagh and Portadown.

The groups said a knock-on effect from the cost-of-living crisis and remaining Covid pressures has led to a fall in trade and customer numbers for businesses.

They said many within hospitality and retail are struggling to remain viable with businesses closing every day.

Actions within the plan include

– A call for VAT to be reduced to 17%;

– A call to reinstate the reduced tourism/hospitality VAT rate to support businesses that rely on household discretionary disposable income and tourism spend;

– Restoration of the Business Rates Holiday which concluded in July 2022, running until April 2023;

– UK-wide reform of the business rates system to ensure online and out of town businesses are paying the same rate as high street businesses;

– Support from the UK Government for the devolved nations to reduce business rates by providing increased financial support through the block grants;

– The removal of VAT from energy bills to reduce energy costs;

– The Northern Ireland Executive to establish a Rural Town and Village Infrastructure Investment Fund to ensure small and mid-sized towns and villages are supported during this economic crisis.

Northern Ireland is without a powersharing Executive at Stormont as part of the DUP protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

A joint statement from the 15 business organisations said: “We are at a critical juncture as a perfect storm of factors is causing devastation for the retail and hospitality sectors and could see thousands of businesses threatened over the next months if no action is taken.

“Out of control energy bill increases, labour shortages, inflation, National Insurance increases, and sky-high business rates – the highest in the UK – are risking the business climate of Northern Ireland.

“Fears that many will simply go under in the next months without government assistance are keenly felt and we cannot continue on this path of destruction any longer.

“We are pushing customers away due to having to raise prices to keep pace with these rising costs, which is therefore having a detrimental impact on trade and consumer confidence.”

The statement added: “Intervention is required by the UK Government, as well as the limited powers of NI Executive Ministers, to stave off the worst of this crisis on business owners and provide tangible support and resources that could keep trade viable.

“Our plan has achievable, tangible solutions that would support business from day one.

“Actions including a reduction in the VAT rate to 17% to encourage more households to spend on the high street; increased financial assistance through the block grant to alleviate the cost of business rates; and the implementation of the NI High Street Taskforce Report will help bolster business back to viable trading levels.

“We call on both Governments to consider our proposals and engage with the business community on how best to implement urgent actions that can alleviate these crippling pressures.

“It will support both businesses and consumers in this most pressing of times.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media