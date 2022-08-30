Man charged after police officer butted and kicked in the head

A man has been charged after an incident in which a police officer was taken to hospital after being headbutted, kicked in the head and spat at in Co Tyrone.

The 33-year-old accused has been charged with offences including assault on police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Police said the officer sustained the injuries while responding to a report that two males had been assaulted at a licensed premises in Main Street, Dromore, on Monday.

Police later attempted to arrest a suspect in the Fairview Gardens area.

The PSNI said the suspect allegedly “lashed out” at an arresting officer, breaking his radio mic.

The suspect was alleged to have kicked the officer twice in the head and also headbutted and spat at him and attempted to headbutt another officer.

A PSNI spokesman said: “This was a horrific attack which has left the officer both injured and badly shaken and our thoughts are with him as he recovers from what happened.

“Our officers work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve, and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.”

The PSNI has urged witnesses to come forward.