Search

06 Sept 2022

Politicians join business and civic leaders in fellowship initiative

Politicians join business and civic leaders in fellowship initiative

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 2:55 PM

Politicians from across the community spectrum have joined business and civic leaders in Northern Ireland in a peace-building initiative.

Twenty-five leaders from different sections of society have been selected for a fellowship programme run by the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building.

The programme will involve the participants engaging with policymakers, academics, business representatives and other public figures on social, political and economic challenges facing Northern Ireland.

The fellowship is supported by some well-known names from the region’s business sector, including Allstate NI, FinTrU, Devenish, Fujitsu NI and Ulster Carpets.

The programme is also supported by Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Irish-American Partnership, as well as local academic institutions.

Now in its second year, the six-month programme will see the fellows undertake workshops and training in Belfast, Dublin and Oxford.

The fellows were unveiled during an event at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Tuesday.

The chairman of the Fellowship Advisory Programme, John Healy, from Allstate NI, addressed the event.

“This is an incredible group of talented participants selected for this year’s fellowship programme,” he said.

“As we begin the second cycle of this programme – and the first without the political institutions in place – it is critical that these fellows are well equipped to provide leadership skills to tackle and navigate us out of the significant number of problems we are facing here in Northern Ireland.

“The chosen 25 candidates will be joined by a group of business, political and civic society leaders throughout the next six months, who will assist with the formation of the strategic leadership tools and techniques required to overcome the obvious hurdles in front of us.

“We need to invest in our potential game-changers right now and this fellowship is a purposeful way of making that happen.”

Karise Hutchinson, professor of leadership at Ulster University and vice-chairwoman of the Fellowship Advisory Board, said: “Given our troubled past in Northern Ireland, and the current political paralysis, we often neglect to be ambitious for the future.

“The fellowship programme seeks to continue the conversation about what good leadership is, one that explores the possibilities of what a forward-thinking society looks like.

“As we move towards the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, this is a prime opportunity for renewal and to help develop those ambitious young leaders that will be taking on these challenges.

“I am proud to be supporting the launch of this year’s fantastic programme alongside my colleagues on the advisory board.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media