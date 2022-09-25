Search

28 Sept 2022

Stalking will not be tolerated in Northern Ireland – Justice Minister

Stalking will not be tolerated in Northern Ireland, the Stormont Justice Minister has said.

Naomi Long has launched a campaign to raise awareness of the new stalking offence, which was introduced through the Protection from Stalking Act (Northern Ireland) 2022.

The new specific offence of stalking recognises stalking behaviour that can be fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated.

It carries greater penalties and protections than those available under harassment legislation.

Ms Long said she made it her priority to bring legislation to the Assembly to create a specific stalking offence.

“Since becoming Justice Minister, I have met many victims of this horrendous crime and listened to the torture, fear and distress they have had to deal with on a daily basis,” she said.

“I fully appreciate the devastating effect that stalking can have on its victims, and how manipulative and persistent a stalker can be.

“That is why I made it a priority to bring legislation to the Assembly which would create a specific stalking offence.

“The campaign being launched today seeks to raise awareness of the new offence, as well as how to recognise and report stalking behaviour.

“I want to encourage anyone who experiences stalking to report it, and for those who may engage in stalking behaviour or underestimate the devastation that it causes, let me be clear: stalking is a crime.”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said police in Northern Ireland are now empowered to confront the issue.

“Stalking is a sinister crime that takes over and destroys lives. It is vital that those affected feel confident in reporting, knowing that action will be taken and that the law is on their side,” he said.

“I think many people when they hear the word stalking will think of someone lurking in the shadows.

“Stalking can actually take many forms and can be online as well as in person.

“It is a pattern of behaviours that is fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated.

“We are now empowered in Northern Ireland to confront the issue, challenge perceptions and raise awareness.

“Stalking is a crime which will not be tolerated or accepted within our communities and we will use every tool at our disposal to bring offenders to justice and keep victims safe from harm.”

Anyone experiencing stalking should contact the PSNI on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.

Further information is available on the nidirect website at www.nidirect.gov.uk/spot-it-stop-it.

