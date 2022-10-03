Search

03 Oct 2022

Murphy warns against Tory ‘return to austerity’ after tax U-turn

Murphy warns against Tory ‘return to austerity’ after tax U-turn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

There must be no return to austerity measures by the Government, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has warned.

Mr Murphy was responding following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to abandon plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

Mr Kwarteng said “it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction”, adding “we get it, and we have listened”.

His U-turn came after several senior Tory MPs voiced their opposition to the plan, announced just 10 days ago in the mini-budget.

Sinn Fein minister Mr Murphy had been sharply critical of the mini-budget when it was delivered, accusing the Chancellor of “gambling” with public finances.

Responding to the Chancellor’s move on Monday, Mr Murphy said: “The decision to reverse this tax break for the super-wealthy is the right thing to do.

“Along with my counterparts in Scotland and Wales I have been calling for the immediate reversal of this indefensible decision.

“However a completely different approach is required if the Chancellor is to mitigate the economic turmoil created by his mini-budget.

“With no credible plan to fund his programme of tax cuts which largely benefit the well-off, there is a fear that there will be a return to austerity measures.

“That would only add to the hardship being faced by people and small businesses.”

Mr Murphy added: “The Westminster Government should instead increase social security benefits to support low-income households with the higher costs they will face this winter.

“Public services are under huge pressure with rising prices, energy costs and the impact of inflation eroding available funding.

“Additional funding must be provided to enable continued delivery of public services, and a fair pay rise for public sector workers.

“The mini-budget is already set to increase mortgage costs for thousands of homeowners.

“A completely different approach must be adopted by the British Government if people are to keep their homes warm and if businesses are to keep their lights on.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media