999 call handlers to take part in BT Group walkouts

Emergency call handlers are set to join a BT Group walkout later this week.

Around 500 emergency call handlers are set to walk out for the first time on Thursday as they join their colleagues.

Further walkouts are planned to take place on Monday October 10, Thursday October 20 and Monday October 24.

The strikes are set to include the 30,000 Openreach engineers and 10,000 BT call centre workers who have taken action in previous months in opposition to BT Group management’s offer of a flat-rate pay rise of £1,500.

BT said it awarded a pay increase to its team member and frontline colleagues of £1,500, which it said represents a pay rise of around 5% on average and 8% for the lowest paid, and it was effective from April 1 2022.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents the BT workers, said in the context of RPI inflation levels already hitting 11.7% this year, the offer is a “dramatic real-terms pay cut”.

It said in previous strikes it was agreed between the union and the company that these workers would be exempt from the strike, and that a certain number of workers would be available to work at any given time.

The CWU said that position has changed after “widespread outrage at the company’s refusal to negotiate with union representatives”.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said the decision was “not taken lightly”.

“But our union’s repeated attempts to initiate discussions was declined by a management who clearly believe they are above negotiating a fair deal for people who make massive profits for them,” he said.

“999 operators are using food banks, they’re worried about the cost of living and are being stretched to the limit.”

CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr said: “Time and time again we have asked for negotiations to resolve what may well be a dangerous dispute for many, only to be ignored by a senior management that could not be less interested in addressing the anger that exists in their workplaces.

“But BT Group workers are determined and united. They will fight hard to get the proper pay rise they deserve.”

A BT Group spokesperson said: “We know that our colleagues are dealing with the impacts of high inflation and, whilst we respect the right of colleagues to take industrial action, we are profoundly disappointed that the CWU is prepared to take this reckless course of action by including 999 services in strikes.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect 999 services – redeploying our people to the most important priority is a normal part of BT Group operations.

“We made the best pay award we could in April and we have held discussions with the CWU to find a way forward from here. In the meantime, we will continue to work to minimise any disruption and keep our customers and the country connected.”