Police name man killed in Co Antrim attack

Police have named a man who was killed in an attack in Co Antrim as Ryan MacNab.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of the 31-year-old.

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Rathcoole have named the victim as 31-year-old Ryan MacNab from north Belfast. Read more here: https://t.co/GIzIFy7PP9 pic.twitter.com/j2VDNpvY3L — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 22, 2022

Mr MacNab, from north Belfast, died on Friday evening in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey after what police described as a serious assault.

Detectives said police received a report shortly after 8.15pm on Friday evening of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area.

Despite received medical treatment, Mr MacNab died from his injuries at the scene.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Detectives from our Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in his 30s in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey on Friday evening, 21st October. pic.twitter.com/culnAgOj8z — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 21, 2022

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly reiterated the police appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

He said: “I am continuing to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22.

“I will add that we are aware of footage from the scene circulating and would ask people not to share this out of respect for the family.”